The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Retreat to Victory in 1915

Nancy Cramer, author and long-time volunteer at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, is publishing her 5th book on WWI, Retreat to Victory in 1915 is about the Serbian army withdrawing and not surrendering in WWI. It is a story unknow to most Americans but worth it by its heroism, valor, determinism, and hardships. Many Serbs died in their efforts to reach protection, with only about half of them remaining. They recovered and went to northern Greece, and alongside the Brits and French, defeated the Bulgarians who

surrendered in October 1918.

There are personal interviews featured in this book. It's made with a dozen or more descendants of survivors of the retreat. Many of the survivors had lived to old age, but few could escape the memory of the horrors they had experienced and haunted them until death.

“The book is amazing. It is fully illustrated with photos of the period, both black and white and colored posters and illustrations by an artist who knows how to capture the essence of the scene. And it is a slim volume that somehow tells a mighty story of the birth, death, and rebirth of a nation. The writing is well researched and relays first-hand experiences passed down from generation to generation. The narrative is powerful, inspiring, and full of heart-wrenching,

intimate scenes of struggle, sacrifice, and just enough triumph to ease the reader’s burden of absorbing this virtually unknown struggle...”

— Amazon customer review.

Nancy Cramer has taught children and adults for nearly 30 years and was in part-time private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor for 20 years. She wrote the curriculum for elementary science and war materials. Cramer has been a public speaker on a variety of subjects

for more than 30 years. She continues teaching non-credit classes for seniors.

