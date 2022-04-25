Submit Release
Pamela Craig’s “Reaching for a Star” is an inspiring novel that encourages the readers to know more about God.

Reaching For A Star

Author of "Reaching For A Star", Pamela Craig

" Reaching for a Star is inspired by the Grace, Love and Power of God. The world can be messy but God is always with us to guide us if we strive to follow Him."

I hope that you enjoy this story. I pray that if you don’t know God & want to learn more about Him you will find a bible believing Church. If you do know God, I pray for your continued walk with Him..”
— Pamela Craig
NEW KENSINGTON, PA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Reaching for a Star”: a compelling account that aims to strengthen the faith of the readers by introducing God to them. This book is filled with spiritual learning that readers may apply in their day-to-day lives. “Reaching for a Star” is the creation of published author Pamela Craig, a direct support professional who loves knitting, traveling, and books.

Craig writes, “Reaching for a Star is inspired by the grace, love, and power of God. It is an inspirational romance story about Gregory and Rebecca but also between Gregory and Rebecca and God. The world can be messy, but God is always with us to guide us if we strive to follow Him.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Craig’s new book inspires the readers to learn more about God. This fascinating handbook unfolds a plethora of life lessons that everyone may know and apply for their holistic growth.

With this book, the author hopes that everyone who reads this will find a way to believe in God and be inspired to know Him more, as this book is purposefully made to help readers strengthen their faith in God.

About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

Pamela Craig
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
