Pamela Craig’s “Reaching for a Star” is an inspiring novel that encourages the readers to know more about God.

Reaching For A Star Author of "Reaching For A Star", Pamela Craig

" Reaching for a Star is inspired by the Grace, Love and Power of God. The world can be messy but God is always with us to guide us if we strive to follow Him."

I hope that you enjoy this story. I pray that if you don’t know God & want to learn more about Him you will find a bible believing Church. If you do know God, I pray for your continued walk with Him..” — Pamela Craig