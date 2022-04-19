The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Book of Sermons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvin Watson has released another book titled, Book of Sermons. This book contains a series of sermons, connecting to several different subjects. All of these sermons are intended to educate the reader on the right way, from Gods' perception, in doing things. It will also keep your devotion as it teaches you so that you will be thrilled to learn more.

The author in his introduction of this book also wanted to express that it is not only having discipline but boldness in dealing with the distractions and unrighteous people. There are times when some people align their lives with interruptions themselves. They try to block your progress, make your life miserable, and see you fall if possible. You just have to know who you are in Christ and develop a thick skin when dealing with problems or situations

that you would rather not have to deal with at all.

Currently living in Victorville, California with his wife of fifteen years. He has been a member of Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, California for 28 years. He has been writing almost all of his life. Marvin has been a Christian since the late seventies. This is his second book which contains a series of sermons he taught and lectured on, while being a minister of the Gospel. The church Marvin goes to now is called “Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ”. Some of the churches of the past are: “Assemblies of God” church in Mass., “Pentecostal” church while attending Florida A & M Univ., as well as extensive studies of the Bible. He truly loves the Lord and looks for every opportunity to spread the word and make someone happy.

Book of Sermons

Written by: Marvin Watson

