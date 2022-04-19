Precision Medicine for Cannabis: GreenTrait™ Offers Interactive Tools to Help Providers Analyze Medication Interactions
When recommending cannabis, healthcare providers often find themselves navigating patient medication lists to best determine the role of CBD and THC in overall therapy. Understanding how cannabis can influence their patient’s current and future medication is an ongoing challenge, and introducing cannabis can often lead to unintended and unexpected side effects, sometimes misattributed to the cannabis itself.
GreenTrait introduces cloud-based tools designed to quickly and effectively evaluate these relationships in real time, helping doctors weigh the benefits of cannabis against the possible impacts to other medication, empowering them to make better informed decisions. The GreenTrait platform considers each patient’s therapeutic regimen comprehensively, assessing potential cannabis-drug and drug-drug interactions, as well as demographics and lifestyle considerations. This analysis offers direct guidance to help providers understand whole-patient adverse reaction and non-efficacy risks, leading to more effective management of each patient’s personalized care.
GreenTrait is available now to the cannabis healthcare community seeking better precision medicine tools for their software and their doctors. Resting APIs offer flexible integration into numerous commercial applications, or use GreenTrait’s standalone solution instead. To learn more about the development, utilization options and pricing, or to schedule a demo, reach out to the GreenTrait team directly at greentrait.com.
About GreenTrait™
GreenTrait is an advanced scientific knowledge base and real time interpretation algorithm that specializes in understanding complex medication interactions and their relationship with cannabis. GreenTrait's software solutions offer doctors the tools to help recommend cannabis more effectively within patients' existing therapeutic regimens, help guide interaction mitigation and better manage patient care.
GreenTrait's real time alerts and guidance integrate directly into healthcare management software and respond dynamically to every change to a patient's medication list, including CBD and THC. The software helps guide precision prescribing while alerting potentially harmful interactions proactively.
GreenTrait is backed by an elite team of PharmDs, geneticists, and bioinformatic scientists who are dedicated to the platform’s scientific integrity and clinical utility. GreenTrait's restful APIs allow for seamless integration into new or existing software and other creative applications. GreenTrait's knowledge base and interpretative algorithm provides countless opportunities to strengthen the medical cannabis community's healthcare goals.
About GeneTraitⓇ Laboratories
A division of PTC Laboratories, Inc. (CAP-Accredited), GeneTrait provides industry-leading pharmacogenetic testing in the United States and internationally. GeneTrait maintains accreditations in all 50 states including NYDOH. GeneTrait develops and maintains advanced precision medicine software platforms, including MedTrait® and GreenTrait.
