Kush Queens Celebrate 420 With Female Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Pretty High Co. will be hosting the Table Fo(u)r Twenty i experience in celebration of female entrepreneurs, leaders, and influencers, powered by Kush Queen.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretty High Co. will be hosting the Table Fo(u)r Twenty infused dinner experience in celebration of female entrepreneurs, leaders, and influencers, powered by Kush Queen.

Pretty High's brand mission is to revolutionize the way women are represented and catered to in the cannabis and CBD industry. According to Forbes, “The percentage of women holding top, executive-level roles positions [in the cannabis industry] dropped to 22% from 37% in 2017.”

Invited guests can look forward to an exclusive menu curated by celebrity Chef Cedess B. with the option of infusing their courses with THC, CBD or nothing at all. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive first puff of Pretty High's forthcoming line of cannabis flower, in addition to delightful offerings from other women-led cannabis and lifestyle brands, including Ellaè Lisquè and Kush Queen.

Dubbed the “Mariah Carey of Weed” by Elle, Kush Queen was founded by CEO Olivia Alexander. “Alexander was one of the largest digital influencers in cannabis with over 2.5 million followers and an average of 100 million monthly impressions,” mentions the Kush Queen Website. “Kush Queen Cannabis was born out of The Crystal Cult and @TheKushQueens online community celebrating women who love cannabis.”

Guests will also have the privilege of mingling with influencers and entrepreneurs such as owner of Miracle Lifestyle Brand and P-Valley Season 2 Cast Member Miracle Watts, social media sensation JSTLBBY, celebrity makeup artist Drvco, HypeHair Magazine owner Lia Dias, and more.

Other sponsors for the event include: Harlem Standard, Kimistry Aesthetics & Wellness, SugarGirlz, cannabis attorney and advocate Allison B. Margolin, and Cedeslux Catering.

