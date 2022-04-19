Submit Release
Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold quarterly meeting in-person on May 19

Raleigh

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board will hold its quarterly business meeting at NC State’s McKimmon Center at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.  Members of the public are invited to attend in person or listen online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board What: Quarterly business meeting via WebEx When: Thursday, May 19th at 3pm Where: 1101 Gorman St, Raleigh, NC 27606  

To attend via WebEx, click the link: Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7ca03e47600bc644ae1416918bd6281b Phone: +1-415-655-0003 Event number: 2423 590 4656 Event password: NCDEQ

Two board subcommittees will also meet in advance of the meeting:

1 p.m. Cumulative Impacts subcommittee 2 p.m. Public Outreach subcommittee

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m. with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

 

 

