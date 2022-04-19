SilverRide Announces Kevin Klika and Jennie Chin Hansen as Senior Advisors
Kevin Klika, SilverRide Senior Advisor
Jennie Chin Hansen, SilverRide Senior Advisor
Jeff Maltz, SilverRide CEO
New senior advisors add decades of executive-level experience in paratransit, healthcare, PACE and transportation for older adults.
The experience, industry knowledge and network Kevin brings to SilverRide is unparalleled and Jennie has been a true pioneer and recognized leader in healthcare and quality of life for older adults.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to foster continued growth and accelerate implementation of key new technologies into the market, SilverRide announced Kevin Klika and Jennie Chin Hansen as senior advisors.
— Jeff Maltz, SilverRide CEO
Klika will help SilverRide grow its paratransit business and provide strategic guidance in improving service quality with reduced expenses and new technology integration as service expands to multiple new locations. Klika is the prior President/Chief Operating Officer for MV Transportation where he spent almost 20 years. During Klika’s tenure, MV annual revenues grew from $30 million to over $1 billion.
“The experience, industry knowledge and network that Kevin brings to SilverRide is unparalleled,” said Jeff Maltz, SilverRide CEO. “Kevin will play a key role in introducing SilverRide to agencies and providing leadership for the continuous improvement of our service. I’m excited to have Kevin help with our next phase of growth and expansion of the value we provide to our clients”
Klika has a distinguished transit career of over 25 years overseeing operations in paratransit, fixed route, shuttle and education services. In addition to MV with over 20,000 employees and locations in 32 states, Klika was a Regional Vice President for Laidlaw Transit and a General Manager for Mayflower Transit. Since retiring in 2018, Klika has been consulting for several transportation companies and agencies.
“I’m looking forward to working with this innovative team. SilverRide is uniquely positioned to assist agencies with paratransit by offering a tier of shared service that not only can increase service quality and reduce costs, but does so without requiring any additional hard assets like vehicles and buildings, or having to hire additional staff like drivers, mechanics, trainers and others. This flexibility gives agencies room to better tailor service levels to meet demand while still maintaining the ability to share rides and manage ridership in real time.” said Klika.
Hansen will concentrate on advising SilverRide’s burgeoning HIPAA-compliant healthcare, PACE and NEMT businesses. Hansen is a past President of AARP and past CEO of the American Geriatrics Society. She was also Executive Director/CEO at On Lok where On Lok's groundbreaking, fully capitated, and coordinated service delivery became the prototype for the Program of All Inclusive Care to the Elderly (PACE). PACE now operates in over 30 states.
“Jennie has been a true pioneer and recognized leader in healthcare and quality of life for older adults,” said Jeff Maltz, SilverRide CEO. “Our mission is to provide increased, equitable access and a great ride experience to riders with varied needs. I’m thrilled that Jennie has joined us in this mission. Her vast experience and knowledge will be key inputs as we continue to bring innovation to healthcare and older adult transportation.”
“I’m excited to be working with a team that is truly passionate about their mission. Getting to appointments, seeing others, engaging in activities and just having SilverRide’s assistance with various tasks are essential elements to health and living life more vibrantly. SilverRide’s reach, via partnerships with cities and counties around the country, combined with the ability to provide services at lower cost compared to alternatives, and to be able to share information in HIPAA-compliant ways, should help to democratize healthcare for many people. SilverRide is a great enabler of this widely needed mobility and access for all people regardless of condition or situation” said Hansen.
About SilverRide
SilverRide’s innovative mobility-as-a-service platform provides increased access for seniors and individuals with transportation challenges. SilverRide has facilitated over one million rides on its flexible, tech-driven platform for paratransit, healthcare providers and senior transportation.
Mark Johnston
SilverRide
+1 913-553-9544
mark@silverride.com