The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents The Big Dance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teenagers, adults, kids, and oldies will always have that moment in their life that they danced once or twice or even for eternity to have fun, to relieve stress, to party, to release their passion, and as their skills and occupation. This is your time to discover this groovy book entitled, The Big Dance authored by Shirlie Calabrese. It revolves around the two main characters, Jennifer and Alex who were friends from school and got an opportunity to be contestants in a dance competition at the end of their senior year. They both had been in Mrs. Lands' dance classes and had become very good at many different dance moves. Mrs. Lands and both Jennifer and Alex's parents were very thrilled that they were going to be contestants and had every positive feeling that Jennifer and Alex would be in the first, second, or third place as winners.

According to the press interview of the author through the Authors Press Youtube Channel, this book also sends a message about the struggles and ambitions of every person, especially teenagers in this society. The norms of winning and losing in a competition do not negate the facts that you want to achieve with a purpose and results that would be appreciated by your parents, family members, and relatives. Going to puberty and adolescence was never that easy right, so as challenges as you need to picture out what is unique about you to hurdle for your dreams.

Shirlie Calabrese is from Mays Landing, New Jersey, married and a proud mother and grandma. She has been engaging in business and secretarial employment. She also has been a leader for several Grief Support groups to help and support families through the passing away of a loved one. She also helps teach elementary kids who attended the same church as her.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.