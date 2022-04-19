The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents The Dance of Life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jan Carol has published her book titled The Dance of Life. The book is about a true love story. From young love to old age, the author traces the ups and downs in the lives of two ordinary people. The twists and turns in it focus on the author’s perception of the events in her life. From the decisions she makes to the decisions made for her, she has unanswered questions that leave emptiness within her she can’t seem to fill.

Carol shares, "writing this book has brought Jim and I even close. Discussing the questions we both had about our relationship as young people, and how ‘The Dance’ steps were performed without our awareness, have given us much to think about and remember. I hope you enjoy reading “The Dance of Life” as much as I enjoyed putting it on paper."

Jan Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan, and moved with her family to Connecticut when she was five years old. She always wanted to be a nurse from a very young age and never strayed from that ambition. Carol dreamed of getting married, a very young age, raising several children, and living happily ever after. She has degrees in nursing and hospital and healthcare management and is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant. Her wonderful husband, Jim, resides in a skilled nursing facility in Naples, Florida, where she visits almost daily. Jan wants all who read her book to be true to themselves and never give up on their dreams.

The Dance of Life

Written by: Jan Carol

Book copies are available on Amazon and other online book retailers.