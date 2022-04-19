The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents the Veiled Sayings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An astute analysis of the intriguing of the ancient Gospel of Thomas, divided into 114 lessons into fourteen chapters with easy-to-follow paraphrasing as well as personal

commentary highlights Elizabeth Elder’s eye-opening book The Veiled Sayings: A Personal Response to the Gospel of Thomas and Companion Pieces. This book slightly unravels the sometimes intriguing questions raised in this bit of ancient scripture which makes it worthy as a Reader’s Favorite 5-star-rated book.

The Veiled Sayings shows Elizabeth’s personal reflections on the puzzling sayings of Jesus in the Gospel of Thomas which reveals an “experience of the divine that is both intimate and near, rather than distant and authoritative” Elder reveals an ancient practice of meditative reading that implies that the Gospel is not about Jesus, but about you, the reader- that Jesus’ words are also your words. The thoughts and words penned on every page of Elder’s book are in line with the reflective reading practice that the anonymous author of the Gospel of Thomas would likely appreciate.

“As Elder demonstrates through her book with great verve and intuition, “this is a text not to be ‘studied’, but cultivated and contemplated. Her marvelous book is an invitation to this practice.”

— Justin Lasser, M.Phil., Ph.D., Associate professor of religious studies, Manchester University, North Manchester, Indiana.

Elizabeth Elder, the notable author of The Veiled Sayings is a former community newspaper editor, columnist, English teacher, and researcher who is currently residing in Baltimore, Maryland. Elizabeth was born in North Carolina, the second daughter of a Southern mother and a New England father who had been stationed in Fort Bragg in Fayetteville. Elizabeth moved her family to Maine where she lived for 26 years, writing for the local newspaper, editing three subsequent weekly papers, sharing ownership and operation of a convenience store, all the while sinking into the rural culture and at the same time maintaining the outsider presence she never could escape.

The Veiled Sayings is Elizabeth’s look back on her 75 years with astonishment, humor, and a major dose of gratitude weaved into every fiber of this book.

