2022 LATFOB Presents “Science of God” The Greatest Deception: Part I: My views on the “Science of God”

Using Scientific Events and Terms To Cultivate Religious Ideas
The entire lecture is a masterpiece of distortion and abuse of probability in order to prove God’s existence.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arieh Ben-Naim will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled “Science of God” The Greatest Deception: Part I: My views on the “Science of God”. The book will testify to the presence of God, and it is not about delusion and deception. The involvement of science produces religious ideas in a different aspect and a different mindset. The book's title was “Science of God” to relay the message there is no science of God, and it is all deceit.
It was divided into two parts: first, it describes the author’s view on the various deceptive arguments presented in the literature about the existence of God. Secondly, it consists of twenty-five critical reviews of books dealing with topics related to science and religious discussions.
Arieh Ben-Naim was born on July 11, 1934, in Jerusalem, Israel. He graduated in Chemistry from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem, in 1957. He earned his doctorate in the same course and successfully defended his thesis: “Thermodynamics of Aqueous Solutions of Noble Gases.” Mr. Arieh was his postdoctoral fellow at the state of the University of New York from 1965 to 1967 and became a research fellow at the Chemical-Physics Department at Bell Telephone Laboratories from 1967 to 1968. He worked as an associate professor and professor at different universities.
Written by: Arieh Ben-Naim
