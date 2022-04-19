The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Violet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outstanding author Cassandra R. Buittner shares with us a thrilling supernatural fantasy clad book titled Violet. The book introduces a young girl named Violet, who finds herself waking up on a beach with no memory and a remarkable superpower she didn’t think she could possess. Aided by various extraordinary creatures, Violet must ultimately defeat the evil Martin Krazor, one who seeks to possess all the power of the elements for despicable purposes.

Along the way, she meets the four core elements of the earth; air, water, and fire, but she is yet to meet more. Ramped with the knowledge that her father is a metal and mineral element and weird creatures called chimeras appearing with the power of time and space, Violet’s power and patience are put to the test. Violet is also aided by a Kitsune, a magical fox, and is soared around the timeline.

Cassandra’s book is an outstanding and captivating choice for avid fantasy fiction book lovers.

Born in Arizona, Cassandra R. Buittner considers herself to be a real New Year’s baby as she spent her formative years in Pennsylvania and Colorado and has overcome many challenges. Ever since she was in high school, Cassandra always had a passion for writing. The scrutiny of various people and the unexpected situations she encountered throughout her journey of following her dream forced her to lose confidence and give up writing. Despite all this, Cassandra perseveres and continues pursuing the passion she always had for writing. As a matter of fact, Cassandra plans to write and publish another book soon.

Violet

Written by: Cassandra R. Buittner

