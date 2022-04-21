Submit Release
Revenova Raises $63 Million from Viking Global Investors to Accelerate Innovation in Transportation Technology

BANNOCKBURN, IL, US, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenova, the leading transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced it has raised $63 million from Viking Global Investors. This investment provides significant capital to accelerate growth and cement Revenova’s leadership position in transportation technology.

Revenova provides a mission-critical cloud-native TMS for leading logistics companies across North America. The company’s technology improves the process of pricing, booking, tracking, and settling freight shipments, enabling a more modern and efficient supply chain. The company’s solutions operate natively on the Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) cloud platform, leveraging the strength of its technology and ecosystem.

"I am excited about joining forces with Viking to accelerate our growth," said Charles Craigmile, co-founder, President, and CEO of Revenova. "We chose Viking as a partner because of their alignment with our strategy and market vision, and commitment to providing long-term capital.”

"Revenova is the only multi-modal TMS and fleet management application built entirely on the Salesforce platform. Now with Viking as a partner, we have the fuel to enhance our TMS solutions and more rapidly expand our products across the 3PL and fleet management markets. This investment will help us expand our product innovation, customer service, and development teams as well as broaden our reach in sales and marketing."

This partnership will enable Revenova to extend its leading position in multi-modal transportation management solutions, and comes on the heels of adding two of North America's largest 3PLs to its customer portfolio.

About Revenova
Revenova is a cloud application provider of CRM-powered transportation management solutions for freight brokers, third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, trucking companies and shippers. Our solutions improve the process of pricing, booking, tracking and settling freight shipments by aligning customers, carriers/drivers and co-workers more efficiently and intelligently. Deployed on the #1 cloud platform and ecosystem for business applications – Salesforce.com – RevenovaTMS delivers unprecedented business results and operational efficiency at affordable subscription rates. For more information, please visit  https://www.revenova.com

About Viking Global Investors
Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment management firm that manages approximately $47 billion of capital for its investors. It has offices in Greenwich, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit  https://www.vikingglobal.com.

Michael Horvath
Revenova
+1 312-319-5422
mhorvath@revenova.com
