Use ONE Wallet to Fight DeFi Scams, How does KryptoGO, a RegTech Company, Achieve This?

KryptoGO believes compliance brings transparency to life and comes with trust.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since last October, Bitcoin has surged more than 50% and reached $67,000 ATH (all time high) which caught investors a lot of attention. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-related projects have sprung up lately such as Crypto.com not just has Matt Damon acted as brand ambassador but also launched a NFT marketplace and a DeFi wallet. In this battleground, every competitor would like to grab a piece of the pie. Since the competition is fierce, why does the award-winning RegTech company, KryptoGO, choose this timing to pick up the fight and launch a decentralized DeFi wallet allowing users to manage portfolios and have verified Web3 ID on the go?
— Kordan Ou, CEO of KryptoGO
According to CEO of KryptoGO, Kordan Ou, there are more than 161 millions Ethereum wallet addresses in the market, but only less than 2% of them has invested in DeFi projects. That being said, DeFi projects have a high entry barrier for most people no matter for the sell side or the buy side.
This results from that lately local governments have started to require VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) to complete compliance before providing any service. The sell side (traditional financial firms) can barely find a suitable compliance solution which helps them transit rapidly into virtual asset investment markets; meanwhile, reaching out abundant accredited investors in a short period is basically impossible. In addition, in the market it lacks a user-friendly portfolio management platform for tracking multi-chain virtual assets.
On the other hand, the buy side (regular users, NFT holders and asset management firms) has to tolerate the inconvenience of managing multiple wallets on various chains and face an extremely high risk of investment scams. 30% of people state scams are the main reason they wouldn’t join the cryptocurrency market.
To solve this issue, KryptoGO, a RegTech expert, believes compliance brings transparency to life and comes with trust. Based on the past experiences of helping large financial institutions comply with regulations, KryptoGO is launching a DeFi investment wallet with instant compliance solutions. With this wallet, traditional financial firms can be geared to virtual asset investment market painlessly and approach plenty of accredited investors promptly; for regular users, NFT holders and asset management firms, this wallet is like a verified Web3 ID with them on the go which means every transaction and every trader or investor are reviewed by risk evaluation. From now on, scams are no longer worrying them.
KryptoGO Wallet is equipped with following features:
1) Register in 10 Seconds: register with your cell phone number and complete compliance (KYC) immediately. No more complex procedures.
2) Manage Returns of Multi-chain Virtual Assets: no more jumping around from wallet to wallet. Consolidate and overview all assets in one place.
3) Redeem perks from NFTs efficiently: simply click and turn over NFTs to display QR codes for staff to scan. Redeem perks such as party entry or drinks within 10 seconds.
4) Invest DeFi & Earn in one Click: no more hidden fee and complex information. With selected DeFi projects, grow wealth with more than 2-digit APY just one click away.
5) Connect to Flexibility: with DApp browser implementation, access any decentralized apps (DApps) and have all the flexibility you want.
6 )Contact List = Wallet Address: no more copy & paste wallet addresses. Simply send & receive money while you’re chatting with friends.
Currently, KryptoGO Wallet is free for download and offers NFT redemption trial for guilds. Visit the intro of KryptoGO Wallet to explore more details of KryptoGO Wallet and redeemable NFT features.
About KryptoGO
KryptoGO is a RegTech company that helps financial institutions quickly identify high money-laundering risk with its due diligence engine built on top of AI and blockchain. By providing one-stop compliance solution, the KYC and risk screening processes become even more efficient and accurate. In Taiwan RegTech Challenge 2020, KryptoGO won 5 awards in total and was selected by worldwide accelerators such as 500startups, PlugAndPlay, Microsoft Accelerator, UC Berkeley Xcelerator, Draper University, etc. Our solution is adopted by many financial institutions (e.g. Mega International Commercial Bank) and serves in 13 countries and 25 oversea branches.
