the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Eight Pound Cows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I wish my cows weighed 8 pounds. I would hold them on my lap and comb through their fur picking parasites, mats, and leaf litter,” Dr. Barbara ten Brink manifests her love and passion for cows in her recently published book Eight Pound Cows. With awesome amusement and a source of delight, Brink aspires to follow the deeds of her grandmother in rearing cows. In fact, she bought a twenty-acre ranchito in Gruene, Texas where she builds fences, hoes cactus, and runs cows. In a full revelation, Brink’s grandmother has an excellent reputation, larger- than-life persona, leadership in her community, enthusiasm for her works, and her far-reaching philanthropies.

This sweet children’s book with its precious illustrations reveals our author’s love for cows, imagineering them to be “eight pound cows” making them perfect for lap pets! On the first pages of the book, Brink succinctly articulates her vision for fostering these cows. For instance, she would “wash them in the sink with perfumed oatmeal soap, or take them to the groomer for the total package: shampoo, cut, perfume, hooves, bows tied to their funny little cowlicks where they don’t grow horns.” She would “hold them in her lap where they would jockey for the most comfortable position.” She would “rub their ears and stroke their muzzles.”

Moreover, as Brink works on her acreage, she would have imagined Clemmie working on her cotton farm, canning preserves, making jellies, putting up stores of black-eyed peas, okra, tomatoes, among others. Ultimately, her passion for working around her cows on her ranch amounts to a dedication for her grandmother’s philanthropy.

Eight Pound Cows

Written by Dr. Barbara ten Brink Kindle |Hardcover |Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble,

and on Dr. ten Brink’s website: www.barbaratenbrinkbooks.com.

