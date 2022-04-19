the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Free And Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The greatest challenge in one's journey to be with God was the strict “rules” that had to be followed to be a true follower of Christ.

In Free and Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic, Msgr. Dennis M. Regan breaks down walls, which have been a hindrance to this generation for following Christ. The book will remind readers that the love God has for us is unconditional, that we are free and holy at all times. Being a Roman Catholic means to encourage others to follow Christ by intelligent critical moral thought not to discourage because of its strict rules regarding faith. Msgr. Regan’s work enjoins every reader to become Co-creators with God of a redeemed but unfinished world.

Msgr. Regan is a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, and has a doctorate in sacred theology. He has served as Rector and Professor of Moral Theology at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Huntington, New York, and adjunct professor at Fordham University and St. John's University.

Free and Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic Written by Msgr. Dennis M. Regan

