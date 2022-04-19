Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,517 in the last 365 days.

the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Free And Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The greatest challenge in one's journey to be with God was the strict “rules” that had to be followed to be a true follower of Christ.

In Free and Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic, Msgr. Dennis M. Regan breaks down walls, which have been a hindrance to this generation for following Christ. The book will remind readers that the love God has for us is unconditional, that we are free and holy at all times. Being a Roman Catholic means to encourage others to follow Christ by intelligent critical moral thought not to discourage because of its strict rules regarding faith. Msgr. Regan’s work enjoins every reader to become Co-creators with God of a redeemed but unfinished world.

Msgr. Regan is a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, and has a doctorate in sacred theology. He has served as Rector and Professor of Moral Theology at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Huntington, New York, and adjunct professor at Fordham University and St. John's University. Msgr. Regan’s work will be featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2020, to be held at the University of Southern California this coming Oct. 3-4, 2020 at Authors Press Booth (xx-xx). To get the latest news and updates on authors, like and follow Authors Press on Facebook and Twitter.

Free and Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic Written by Msgr. Dennis M. Regan E-book |Paperback|

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 510-975-5034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Free And Holy Where You Are: The Daily Life of a Catholic

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.