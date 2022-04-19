Miraaje is making waves with a brand new release: Don’t Let Me Go
Faceless singer/songwriter Miraaje makes waves with new single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somewhere in between the stunning melodies of R&B and the emotional depth of soul, there lies a distinctive sonic formula that stands out as the backbone of Miraaje’s sound. This talented vocalist is all about creating innovative and heartfelt melodies, which set the bar higher in terms of really putting herself out there and allowing her full vocal range to shine.
Recently, Miraaje wrapped up a new project named “Don’t Let Me Go”. This release is the perfect calling card for the artist, and it is a great display of passion, focus, and excellence at the core of her sound and vision.
“Don’t Let Me Go” is highly recommended to fans of artists as diverse as Alicia Keys, Leona Lewis, Beyoncè, and Jennifer Hudson, to mention a few. Much like these aforementioned icons, Miraaje’s foray into the R&B genre is all about bringing so much personality to her vision, giving the audience a taste of something different, while still staying true to what makes this kind of music so special and unique. In addition to that, Miraaje offers the “added bonus” of being an artist who is ready for new creative challenges, always exploring ways to make her songs more unique and create music that truly stands out.
With Don’t Let Me Go, she shows her willingness to bring new ideas to her music and expand her sonic boundaries, while still providing sounds that are inherently catchy and easy to relate to for her audience. Miraaje manages to circumvent self-indulgence when it comes to creativity, meaning that she doesn’t appear to be the kind of artist who is going to get lost in overly complicated musical experiments and over-elaborate tones. She knows that spontaneity is the key to great songwriting, and her ability to create music that’s fun, edgy, and direct really speaks for itself. Having said that, this doesn’t mean that her sound lacks nuances. On the contrary, Don’t Let Me Go is a perfect example of a beautiful and direct piece of music with a very signature tone, which is perfect to introduce new listeners to Miraaje’s world of music and creativity. If this release is any indication, this talented artist has a lot to look forward to in the near future.
Find out more about Miraaje, and listen to Don’t Let Me Go. This release is currently available on all of the major digital music streaming services.
Learn more at www.miraaje.com
Stream on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/74kHHjV8k3OsVVWi4kmqBw
Purchase on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/1618876826?i=1618876827
Management
Miraaje Music Entertainment
mgmt@miraaje.com