Legal Entrepreneur Elizabeth Garvish is Forging Her Unique Path to Happiness and Success
Garvish Immigration Law Group is growing under the leadership of Elizabeth Garvish featured on the cover of Attorney At Law Magazine
Creating a people-centered culture that prioritizes the values of family, trust and loyalty is key to my success as an entrepreneur.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq. is determined to make Garvish Immigration Law Group the happiest law firm in America. As the Founding Attorney and Managing Member, Elizabeth never intended to have a law firm made of women, minorities and immigrants, but found that’s who shares her values, and what put her on the cover of Attorney At Law Magazine in their Attorneys to Watch series.
— Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.
“A happy team creates happy clients and in turn a happy and successful firm. I don’t share the same values as most of the attorneys I had worked with in the past. I eventually realized that I wanted my future to have more. More compassion, more flexibility, more joy and more freedom. I want Garvish Immigration Law Group to be the happiest law firm in America."
As a lawyer and business owner, Elizabeth is invested in entrepreneurship and taking financial risks to build a different kind of law firm. The firm’s corporate culture is based on client service and their #1 value is Clients Come First - and not that profits come first. In the politically charged world of immigration law, Garvish’s legal immigration team believes that when clients’ needs are prioritized and the entire team is focused on that goal, success and profit will follow. The firm’s team has tripled in the past year, and Garvish Immigration Law is proud of its success at helping businesses bring foreign talent to solve U.S. labor shortages and helping individuals and families achieve the American Dream.
As a working mother, Elizabeth ensures that her legal team has access to the same parental benefits she has as a firm owner. When Elizabeth’s twins were born, she was only able to take two weeks off to be at home with her babies. She felt firsthand how little we actually support mothers in the workplace. The birth of a child is such a beautiful time that parents don’t get back once it is gone. Supporting mothers and giving generous parental leave and accommodations to the mothers on her team has created trust and loyalty with her team and a better and more productive work environment. From experience, Elizabeth knows that lawyers who are worried about problems at home can’t focus on their clients. Flexible hours, remote work opportunities and a commitment to employee happiness allowed Garvish Immigration Law Group to easily pivot and thrive when offices were closed during the pandemic - and results in low employee turnover and retaining a dedicated, talented team.
Elizabeth Garvish was recognized in the 2021 Women in the Law Business Edition by Best Lawyers.
About Elizabeth Garvish
Attorney, Elizabeth L.A. Garvish is the Founder and Managing Member of Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of Hungarian immigrants and grew up with a love for languages and culture. These passions landed her in her very first job as an attorney at an immigration firm in Houston, Texas. As an immigration lawyer, Elizabeth had found her purpose. After years of immigration practice experience with small boutique firms, big law and nonprofits, Elizabeth founded Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC in 2010. The firm has been recognized as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country by Law Firm 500. Elizabeth is a frequent speaker and presenter on U.S. immigration topics around the world. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) serving on various national committees as well as serving as the Past Chair of the Georgia-Alabama Chapter of AILA. She also served for many years as the local Coordinator of AILA’s national Citizenship Day Naturalization Drive and was recognized for her development of this program on local level as the recipient of the State Bar of Georgia’s H. Sol Clark Pro Bono Award in 2008. In 2012, she was recognized as an Agent of Change by the New Leaders Council and she received the AILA Champion of the Year award from the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network in 2015. Elizabeth also hosted an internet radio show on wceg.org called “Beyond the Border.” She earned her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law. She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell, recognized by Best Lawyers, Georgia Super Lawyers, licensed to practice law in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina and is fluent in Spanish.
About Garvish Immigration Law LLC
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is an award-winning boutique immigration law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia representing corporate and individual clients across the globe. Our practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, we function with one principle in mind – our clients come first. The immigration process can be daunting, especially in today’s current environment. We are committed to close collaboration with our clients to ensure they achieve their goals.
