CELEBRATIONS BOOK CLUB FEATURES AMANDA KLOOTS

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

1-800-Flowers.com Chairman Jim McCann hosts Best Selling author/fitness trainer about her book, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

JERICHO, NY, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrations Book Club, which offers engaging conversations with authors, artists and more, proudly featured Amanda Kloots in its event today. Kloots is a celebrity fitness trainer, co-host of The Talk, and author of The New York Times #2 Best Seller, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero. The virtual event, hosted by 1-800-Flowers.com Founder and Chairman Jim McCann, was held on Facebook Premiere, Tuesday, April 19 at 2 pm EST.

Known for her positive and empowering attitude, the former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette met her late husband, Nick Cordero, when they starred together in Bullets Over Broadway. Amanda’s book, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, is the story of Nick and Amanda’s life together – their beautiful relationship, Nick’s dramatic fight for survival and the sudden, tragic months that permanently changed her world and their future as a family. Equally, the book explores Amanda’s willingness to accept help from an entire community of people – how friends, family and even strangers played a vital role in enduring the hardships – and in finding the silver linings that deepen our connections to the world and the people who matter most. The paperback edition is available May 3, 2022.

Jim and Amanda’s conversation connects the 1-800-Flowers.com community to Amanda’s experience, exploring themes including resilience, sympathy, empathy, grief, and the importance of nurturing both our existing relationships and, equally, seeking out support during the most challenging of times.

“Amanda has come through profound loss to emerge as a beacon of strength, resilience and hope for others,” said Jim McCann, Chairman, 1-800-Flowers.com. “To be able to share forward some of Amanda’s most powerful anecdotes and insights with our community is both a personal privilege and, hopefully, a source of inspiration and courage for others.”

This is the fourth installation of the Celebrations Book Club, whose prior guests have included New York Times Best Selling Author Jennifer Wiener, British Suspense Author Lisa Jewell, and New York Times Best Selling author Janet Evanovich.

The conversation with Ms. Kloots can also soon be heard on Jim’s new, thought provoking podcast, Celebrations Chatter, launching April 26, 2022. Like the Celebrations Book Club, Celebrations Chatter features conversations with highly engaging subject matter experts. Serving as a conduit to communicating each guest’s wealth of knowledge, Jim will then #ShareItForward to help make people’s lives and relationships richer and better.

The Celebrations Book Club was founded during the pandemic as one of a series of events, information and resources created by Mr. McCann to help keep customers connected to friends and loved ones at a time when physical connection was interrupted. Other such resources established for the 1-800-Flowers.com community include the Celebrations Pulse weekly newsletter, which quickly grew to 7.5 million subscribers, Connection Communities, a social support platform that helps foster relationships through peer-to-peer support, the Connectivity Council, insights from three of the country’s leading mental health experts to help people navigate pandemic stressors and the “new normal,” and more.

To follow and engage with the Celebrations Book Club, please visit: https://www.1800flowers.com/celebrations-book-club

About Jim McCann:
Jim McCann is the Founder and Chairman of 1-800-Flowers.com. as well as a business leader, author, and philanthropist with a passion for helping people deliver smiles. Devoted to helping others, he also founded Smile Farms, a 501(c)3 organization that provides meaningful jobs in agricultural settings to young adults and adults with developmental disabilities.

