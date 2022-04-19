Sen. Fontana Applauds Over $50,000 in Electric Car Grants Awarded to Allegheny County

Allegheny County – April 19, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana commended the Department of Environmental Protection for investing in electric vehicles for use in Allegheny County. Across the commonwealth, funding went to 13 municipalities and businesses for 15 projects, including a $52,500 investment in electric pickup trucks and cars that will be used by Allegheny County police, park rangers, and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

“I’m proud to see state funds support local efforts to reduce harmful emissions and build environments that are healthier to breathe in,” said Sen. Fontana. “The DEP reports transportation generates 47% of nitrogen oxides emissions in Pennsylvania. This is bad for the planet but also the health of young people, older people, and those with lung conditions like asthma or emphysema. These grants provide multiple benefits for Allegheny County, allowing us to take action against climate change, provide healthier communities, and reduce our dependence on gas.”

Grants awarded to Allegheny County included:

$45,000 for four electric pickup trucks and two electric cars for use by Allegheny County police, park rangers, and facilities management staff.

$7,500 for an electric car for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

The grants were awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) from the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program. The program supports a move toward zero- and low-emission transportation in Pennsylvania by providing funding to help municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with electric, renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), ethanol, biodiesel, or propane gas fueled vehicles.

A list of all grant recipients can be found online.

