2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Return of the Shadows Book Two

Fantasy Fiction About the Magical Mystery of Different Races Living in an Eternal Conflict

She remembered touching the bag with the stone in it when O had asked her about it, she wasn’t sure what happened then.”
— Excerpt from Return of the Shadows Book Two
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donald L. Marino will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack. A fantasy-fiction trilogy about putting a diverse army composed of elves, dwarves, hawk people, and humans in the battle for survival against the evil goddess, Hel. They are determined to destroy and dominate all beings not loyal to her power and leadership. On such quests, Tanner, a young hawk man, is the chosen protector who continues and leads the army on the side of Goddess Hel. Tanner faces a huge challenge. Should he trust what the Goddess has told him? If Tanner is the chosen one, can he really get to the temple to restore balance while avoiding all death and destruction?

“From the Prologue, this book was even better than the first. The characters have become people, and their relationships are evolving with each new trouble they face. Can’t wait to read the final chapter of this trilogy. Great job!”
— Amazon Customer Review

“Return of the Shadows Book 2 may be a fantasy book, but the lessons that one learns as the story progresses can be applied in real life, such as the importance of having a family, or any kind of support group. Some characters appeared to have given up, yet by having back-up support or family, readers would see them rise again and continue with their mission.”
— Reviewed by Aaron Washington, Hollywood Book Review

Currently living in Pennsylvania, Donald L. Marino is a US Army Veteran, who served in the first Gulf War before his discharge and has since been active with community theater.

Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack
Written by: Donald L. Marino
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

