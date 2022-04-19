Keen Learners says every child should attend preschool to survive and thrive in the post-covid world
The global health epidemic has wreaked havoc on human life and education worldwide. Preschool enrollment has plunged to its lowest level in a quarter-century.
Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - What comes to mind when thinking about preschool?
— Malala Yousafzai
- Why is preschool education critical after the Covid pandemic?
- Is it frightening to think about how they'll deal with the breakup?
Parents tend to prepare the road for their children instead of focusing on preparing the child for the road. Parents need to realize that all they have is a child unprepared to face the world. Taking away the repercussions is one way to achieve it.
More specific to early childhood education, this international health crisis has triggered unprecedented, widespread, and dramatic changes in the lives of children and their families and early childhood teacher educators. As a result, preschool enrollment has plunged to its lowest level countrywide in almost a quarter-century.
The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) findings show that the fear of getting the virus cuts to preschool programs and a lack of in-school preschool choices for working couples are the significant reasons behind this massive drop.
According to the CDC, coronavirus illness (COVID-19) can affect young children aged birth to five years. Beyond being sick, the epidemic has negatively influenced many young children's social, emotional, and mental health. Disruptions in daily routines and the sudden loss of familiar caregivers due to physical distance can be stressful for young children. Trauma experienced at this stage of development may have long-term consequences throughout their lives.
The disease spread by a tiny virus has pushed the entire childhood education system to the brink of collapse, encouraging early childhood firms to advocate for coronavirus financial packages to protect the preschool education programs.
Studies suggest that children who receive preschool education display better, more extraordinary pre-reading skills, larger vocabularies, and more vital fundamental math skills when they reach kindergarten than those who do not.
Children are naturally born with a curious mind. They desire to learn the abilities that their families and the larger society value, such as reading toy instructions or selecting the appropriate notes or coins for payment. They acquire necessary social and academic skills through fun games and activities. Preschool is often a child's first encounter in an organized environment with teachers and groups of youngsters.
Just as kids must be taught how to eat and write, solve math questions and understand science concepts, they must be guided on how to be responsible citizens. The preschool builds a strong foundation for children to be better citizens and grow in their careers. The children learn respect for others and themselves, teamwork, and care for their surroundings with an eagerness to learn.
Behavior management is an essential part of preschool education as it prepares children for elementary school, where things get more academic. The children are taught patience, how to raise their concerns, and request and share something. Children also learn how to share the attention of the teacher.
They also learn about following a routine, waiting, and getting guidelines from the teachers. Quality preschool education also enables kids to find answers through experimentation, teamwork, and exploration.
In a preschool setting, children build a sense of independence and learn that they can do basic chores for themselves. They learn how to use the toilet, remove their clothes, and wash their hands without the help of an adult. The teacher may assign different tasks to kids, and the kids will take satisfaction in their contributions. Learning new skills and abilities improves one's self-esteem.
"It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men." – Frederick Douglass.
Preschool aids a child's social and emotional development, but it also allows them to be active and grow physically. Exploration via play and the development of fine motor abilities are encouraged in preschool.
About Keen Learners
Rajesh and Madhu Gupta established keen Learners in 2016 to focus on developing creative minds, building a better foundation for children to be good citizens, and setting them on a path to excel in all they do. With extensive experience working with 2- 8 years of children for 20 years, the founders are best known for their ability to identify kids' unique learning and fulfill them. At Keen Learners, Rajesh Gupta and Madhu Gupta are working closely with the best team of teachers to deliver each child with the individualized attention needed to enhance their social, emotional, mental, and physical growth as young learners. Together with a team of creative teachers, Keen Learners is committed to helping families with a strong and developmentally sound foundation for a lifetime of learning. For more details and information, kindly visit https://www.mykeenlearners.com/.
