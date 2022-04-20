SmartLedger and Gray Wolf Form Strategic Partnership
Together, by starting with scams and then expanding to future risk categories, we will work to make crypto forensics less centralized, more accessible, and more transparent ... making it safer for all”FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel, and Gray Wolf Analytics, the fast-growing crypto forensics insight engine, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.
— Matthew Sampson, CEO of Gray Wolf
By leveraging SmartLedger’s reputation for enterprise-grade blockchain solutions and Gray Wolf’s expertise in crypto scam response and prevention, the two companies will be able to deliver an expanded range of products and services to clients globally. The agreement brings together the best of both organizations to deliver decentralized intel gathering, forensics, and reporting solutions at scale.
"We are thrilled to strengthen our ties with SmartLedger," said Matthew Sampson, CEO of Gray Wolf. "Our relationship grew out of a shared optimism for the future of blockchain technologies and a commitment to reducing their associated risk. Together, by starting with scams and then expanding to future risk categories, we will work to make crypto forensics less centralized, more accessible, and more transparent. Ultimately, making the virtual asset space safer for all.”
Gray Wolf is an integrated knowledge management solution natively designed for Cryptocurrency, Defi, and the metaverse. The platform streamlines, automates and contextualizes the forensics workflow to enable quick response to fraud and scams. Anchored in state-of-the-art forensic note taking and agile knowledge management, the platform is uniquely positioned to become the primary interface for building out forensic stories for crypto fraud and scams.
As part of the agreement, SmartLedger will join the ranks of Gray Wolf’s Early Adopter Program and use a phased-in approach to help steer the continued scaling of the platform.
“We feel this partnership really doubles down on our commitment to placing accountability at the core of our services. We see a huge opportunity here to intervene against crypto fraud and gain transparency into loosely correlated transactions happening on the blockchain,” said Shawn Ryan, CEO of Smart Ledger. “Gray Wolf is an exciting partner to work with. Together, we look forward to bringing long-term value to our clients, as well as the blockchain ecosystem as a whole.”
Commenting on the partnership announcement, Dhirendra Shukla, President and Chair of Gray Wolf said: “In today’s ever evolving marketplace, dynamic synergies are the key to unlocking new markets and developing new technology capabilities. SmartLedger's complementary offerings will play a key role in our growth journey and will further our collective goal of building a stronger global presence, particularly during a time when the blockchain industry is growing rapidly."
About SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc.:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in the blockchain services. The company provides blockchain solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
About Gray Wolf Analytics:
Gray Wolf is Canadian crypto forensics start up that reduces information asymmetry across organizations dealing with crypto risk by providing transparency and best-in-class tooling for quick response to fraud and scams. Visit https://graywolfai.com/ for more information.
Chedi Mbaga, Development Lead
Gray Wolf Analytics
+1 650-507-4250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other