Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Brad Ashford

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former Representative Brad Ashford of Nebraska:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Rep. Brad Ashford, who gave so much back to public service in his beloved Nebraska.  As a state legislator and a Member of Congress, Brad was guided by what he called the ‘Nebraska Way’ of building bipartisan consensus.  Those of us who knew him saw how Brad strove to overcome the often bitter partisanship in Congress to bring Democrats and Republicans together to find common ground and make progress on the toughest issues.  That effort at finding consensus paid dividends back home, most recently as he worked both across the political aisle in Washington and with public and private interests in Omaha to secure funding for a new Veterans' clinic.  While often a pragmatist in the tradition of the Blue Dog Coalition, Brad never wavered in his advocacy on matters of principle, speaking out in favor of LGBTQ equality, the dignity of immigrants, fairness in criminal sentencing, and commonsense gun-safety measures, among others.

“I will remember Brad for his friendship, his humility, his convictions, and his deep sense of justice.  He was a trusted colleague and a tough campaigner, and even in defeat Brad displayed a magnanimity and graciousness that ought to be a model for others in the future.  I join in offering my condolences to his wife Ann, who has truly been his partner not only in life but also in service, and to his children John, Ellie, and Tom and his granddaughter Rosie.  May they be comforted in this time of loss by the knowledge that their husband, father, and grandfather made an enormous and positive difference in the lives of so many, not only in Omaha, but across the nation.”  

