The Marketing For The Culture Summit presented by the African American Marketing Association

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Marketing For The Culture Summit presented by the African American Marketing Association (AAMA) will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, GA. MFTC Summit is a one-day, in-person conference that will feature a line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from Edelman, Mailchimp, Digital DeLane, Black in Meta, and more.

The theme is Monetize Your Content, with speakers sharing the best practices in content creation, branding, influencer marketing, the metaverse, lead generation, and more. Sessions consist of workshops and panels designed to be tactical for attendees to grow their brand in today’s market. “We know in today’s climate every individual and business needs to create content to solidify their brand, '' said Michelle Ngome, founder and executive director of AAMA. “The goal of MFTC Summit is to share insight on all the ways to make money as a content creator.”

Marketing For The Culture Summit Sessions:

*Meet The Founders -Insights on the state of Black marketers in the workforce.

*Build Your Agency to Scale - Tips on exploring business models and obtaining larger clients to grow your creative agency.

*Future-Proofing Your Digital Brand: 3 Ways to Prepare for Post-Pandemic Marketing, the Metaverse, and Web 3.0 with Juntae DeLane.

*Digital Content, Workflow & Monetization - Content marketing strategies, influencer marketing, and launching digital products.

*Making Livestream a Profitable Activity- Learn how to monetize on platforms such as Amazon, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

*Black in Meta with Tina Bonner - The premier metaverse for the Black community.

*Client Attraction with Marquel Russell - Will show us how to generate leads on autopilot and grow your business.

MFTC Summit tickets are available and can be purchased here. Attendees, industry peers, and media may attend the MFTC Summit Kickoff Reception on Wednesday, May 11th at the Hampton Inn & Suites Midtown Atlanta. This event is free, but registration is required, click here. To inquire about group tickets or sponsorships send an email to mftc@aa-ma.org.

MFTC Summit Event Details:

MFTC Kickoff Reception:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 6pm - 8pm

Hampton Inn & Suites Midtown Atlanta

1231 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

MFTC Summit:

Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 8am - 5pm

The Gathering Spot ATL

384 Northyards Drive

Atlanta, GA 30309

About African American Marketing Association:

The African American Marketing Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization on a mission to galvanize Black marketers to provide the resources and opportunities to grow their careers or business. AAMA was formed in 2019 and has over 500 members with a mix of professionals, freelancers, and agency owners. For more information visit https://www.aa-ma.org.