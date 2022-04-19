Submit Release
WALDOM ELECTRONICS WELCOMES DON AKERY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DON AKERY - Waldom Electronics CEO

"Don Akery brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry." - Jamil Nizam

I am thrilled to welcome Don to the Waldom Family. Don is a strong culture fit and an exceptional leader!”
— Jamil Nizam
ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WALDOM ELECTRONICS is excited to announce that Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Don brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry. Most recently, Don was President of TTI Americas and earlier in his career held senior positions at Arrow Electronics, Pioneer-Standard Electronics and Future Electronics.

Waldom’s Chairman, Jamil Nizam said, “I am thrilled to welcome Don to the Waldom Family. Don is a strong culture fit and an exceptional leader. He brings a unique combination of caring for his team and stakeholders along with vast experience in operational excellence and leadership. Don is a perfect fit to leverage our unique industry position and continue our growth while embodying our culture and purpose.”

“I am excited to join the Waldom Team!” said Don Akery. “The business has a unique position in the electronic and electrical component supply chain that makes this an exciting opportunity. With today’s supply chain issues, Waldom Electronics can help solve problems for suppliers, distributors, and end users. That’s adding value for the industry.”


ABOUT WALDOM ELECTRONICS

Waldom Electronics is a global master wholesaler of electronic and electrical components. Waldom has sales and distribution facilities in North America (Georgetown, OH and Rockford, IL), Europe (Amsterdam and Venlo, Netherlands) and Asia (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore and opening in India in 2022).

Waldom focuses on ways to make the supply chain more efficient and solve problems that exist between suppliers, their authorized channel and end customers. Featured programs include serving as a master wholesaler, slow-moving and excess inventory solutions, and long-tail SKU solutions.

For more contact information about Waldom, visit www.waldom.com. Jamil Nizam can be reached at jn@waldom.com and Don Akery can be reached at don.akery@waldom.com.

Jamil Nizam
Waldom Electronics
jn@waldom.com

