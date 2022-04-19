Refugee Crisis: nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been displaced from their homes
Refugee Crisis: nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been displaced from their homes International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) releases global resource list of Information regarding support of Ukrainian refugees.
International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) releases global resource list of Information regarding support of Ukrainian refugees
Children living in war zones face far more obstacles and increased vulnerabilities regardless of whether they stay or leave. Children living in or fleeing from conflict areas suffer the disruption of their daily lives, including access to education and healthcare. They are deprived of a sense of security that no child should experience.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has resulted in a mass migration in which more than 4.9 million people have fled the country and become refugees. Another 7.1 million people have been internally displaced within the country. The significant and traumatic impact on children cannot be overlooked.
Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been displaced from their homes.
“Children who are displaced are more vulnerable to a multitude of dangers,” says Bob Cunningham, CEO of ICMEC, “Their lack of maturity and education, as well as vulnerabilities related to their ongoing physical and psychological development, predispose them to an increased risk of exploitation and to going missing prior to, during, and after their journeys.”
ICMEC has compiled a list of resources made available by various countries on their official government websites, as well as by international bodies, including the European Commision, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Missing Children Europe. These resources contain immigration information for Ukrainian citizens seeking visas or refugee status, Ukrainian diaspora aiming to bring family members to live with them outside of Ukraine, how to report missing Ukrainian children, and additional trafficking and child protection resources.
To learn more visit: https://www.icmec.org/ukraine/
About the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC):
The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) is a non-governmental, non-profit organization working to make the world a safer place for all children by defending against child sexual exploitation, abuse, and the risk of going missing. Headquartered in the United States, ICMEC works with partners around the world to develop research, technologies, and educational resources to aid in the search and recovery of children who are missing, fight online exploitation online, and empower caring professionals, institutions, and communities to safeguard children from all forms of sexual abuse. For more information go to www.icmec.org.
Lindsey Rowe Parker
ICMEC
+1 805-815-7693
lparker@icmec.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other