Governor Carney Announces Staff Changes

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced that Jonathan Starkey, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, will leave the Office of the Governor early next month to join Newark-based private student lender Sallie Mae as Director of Corporate Communications. “Jon has been a core member of our team since Day 1,” said Governor Carney. “His experience and strategic advice were critical in helping us navigate through a long list of challenges over the past 5 and a past years, and I’m especially grateful for his leadership in driving our communication efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jon’s discipline and focus around defining and implementing our Administration’s priorities have helped us follow through on our commitments to the people we represent. Most important of all, Jon has served as a sounding board and advisor on the many difficult decisions we’ve had to make during my time in office. Jon’s willingness and ability to deliver honest feedback and straightforward advice, always with a sense of humor, will be missed.” Emily David Hershman, currently the Director of Engagement & Special Projects, will take on the role of Director of Communications and serve as the Office of the Governor’s main point of contact for the media. Jessica Borcky Weinberg, currently the Deputy Communications Director/Digital Director, will take on the new role of Director of Digital Government & Senior Advisor to the Governor, responsible for coordinating digital government activities across cabinet agencies, and creating content to communicate Governor Carney’s priorities to the public. “Jess and Emily have been critical members of our team for years as we’ve navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, and engaged with Delawareans on any number of issues from education to the economy and public health,” said Governor Carney. “They share an incredible work ethic and a dedication to public service. I’m confident that Jess and Emily are the right people for the job. And I know they’ll step up in their new roles and continue to serve our state well.”