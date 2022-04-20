BESLER Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification
BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery & hospital reimbursement solutions, announced that it received HITRUST certification for key implemented systems.
— Jonathan Besler, CEO & President of BESLER
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s key implemented systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places BESLER in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“This certification further enhances our ability to serve as a trusted, valuable ally for hospitals. We want our customers to feel confident of our ongoing commitment to protecting their organization’s sensitive data as well as their patient data,” said Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER.
“This certification is especially important now due to heightened cybersecurity risks. Our HITRUST Certification substantiates the superior quality of our information risk management team and compliance programs,” said Wade Wright, Chief Technology Officer for BESLER.
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that BESLER has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”
About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.
