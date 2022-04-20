Wazoku Earns Trusted Platform Accreditation from the Center for the Transformation of Work

The evolution of the future of work took another step forward.

BOULDER, CO, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for the Transformation of Work (CTW) today awarded Wazoku, the prestigious “Trusted Platform Provider” certification, making it the first to achieve this important open talent industry accreditation. The CTW’s Trusted Platform Provider distinction includes a rigorous in-depth analysis of a platform’s business standards and technology roadmap, as well as extensive client and talent feedback gathered through interviews and use case examples.

“We are delighted to be the first innovation platform to receive this award,” said Simon Hill, founder of Wazoku. “Since our inception, Wazoku has been committed to changing the world, one idea at a time. The CTW’s accreditation process has helped us on our journey to being the platform of choice for the most challenging problems for our enterprises and the most rewarding one for our global solver community.”

The CTW, working with Defiant Solutions LLC as a consulting partner, established the Trusted Platform Provider accreditation to advance the standards of, and evaluate and engage, open talent platforms based on the depth of services, level of technology and amount of trust and transparency demonstrated with clients and community members. Best practices and industry standards developed empower existing and emerging platforms to scale and succeed through the establishment of industry criteria and benchmarks that properly support the next generation of workforce technologies.

“The CTW believes that all platform organizations, whether they are talent marketplaces or crowdsourcing providers, should achieve a level of service excellence and transparency to earn the trust of enterprise clients and the valued talent that powers their offerings,” said John Healy, managing partner for the CTW. “We’re honored for Wazoku to be our first accredited platform. Its efforts demonstrate the platform’s commitment to global problem solvers.”

Forward thinking providers of open talent solutions, like Wazoku, understand the integral role they play to advance the future of work, which is in direct alignment with the CTW’s mission of transforming work for a billion people by 2025. For more information on the Trusted Platform Provider accreditation program and process, visit transformationofwork.org

