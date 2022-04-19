Okeechobee Baseball Player Hits Homerun: Awarded $500 College Scholarship
During their home opener against Clewiston High School, Orlando Arana of the OHS baseball team stepped to the plate hoping to get on base or possibly bring a runner home. He never expected to hit one over the fence, but that is exactly what happened. Mr. Arana’s first homerun as a Brahman left his bat and had only one destination in sight: Gilbert Ford’s “monster wall.” As if out of a story, the ball went up and directly through the windshield of the F-150 earning him a $500 college scholarship and $500 for his home team.
Bert Culbreth, owner of Gilbert Ford and OHS baseball alumnus, said, “I couldn’t be more excited for Orlando. Hitting a homerun is always exciting but for a scholarship to come with it makes it that much better. I can’t wait for more kids to ‘bust the windshield’.” “While baseball and other sports may only be considered ‘games,’ they’re proven to help kids develop invaluable skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while also bringing families and communities together. We’re proud to support youth activities like this one.” said J.D. Mixon, Director of Operations for the Gilbert Family of Companies.
For additional comments, please reach out to J.D. Mixon, Director of Operations at the Gilbert Family of Companies (863-824-3600), or Eric Kindell, OHS Baseball Coach (863-634-9033).
