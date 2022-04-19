Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,529 in the last 365 days.

Okeechobee Baseball Player Hits Homerun: Awarded $500 College Scholarship

Orlando Arana of the OHS Baseball Team in Okeechobee, FL recently hit a homerun through Gilbert Ford's "Bust the Windshield" monster wall, winning a $500 college scholarship and $500 for the OHS Baseball Team. Pictured left to right in front of the monste

Orlando Arana of the OHS Baseball Team in Okeechobee, FL recently hit a homerun through Gilbert Ford's "Bust the Windshield" monster wall, winning a $500 college scholarship and $500 for the OHS Baseball Team. Pictured left to right are Eric Kindell, OHS

Gilbert Ford of Okeechobee, FL Official Logo

Gilbert Ford of Okeechobee, FL Official Logo

Gilbert Family of Companies Official Logo - Gilbert Has It

Gilbert Family of Companies Official Logo - Gilbert Has It

An Okeechobee, FL high school baseball player recently hit a homerun through a "monster wall" sponsored by Gilbert Ford which won him a $500 College Scholarship

Youth sports are proven to help kids develop invaluable skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while also bringing families and communities together. We’re proud to support OHS.”
— J.D. Mixon
OKEECHOBEE, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilbert Ford in Okeechobee, FL recently supported the Okeechobee High School (OHS) Baseball team in a new, fun way. Instead of installing a normal banner on the team’s homerun fence, Gilbert installed a “monster wall” emblazoned with an F-150 truck and the message “Bust the Windshield”. Any batter lucky enough to hit a homerun through the windshield would be awarded a $500 college scholarship and an additional $500 would be donated to the OHS Baseball Team. While the monster wall was placed in what most describe as the homerun “sweet spot,” most agreed that it would still be a tall feat to hit the target. However, it didn’t take long for the first homerun to be hit.

During their home opener against Clewiston High School, Orlando Arana of the OHS baseball team stepped to the plate hoping to get on base or possibly bring a runner home. He never expected to hit one over the fence, but that is exactly what happened. Mr. Arana’s first homerun as a Brahman left his bat and had only one destination in sight: Gilbert Ford’s “monster wall.” As if out of a story, the ball went up and directly through the windshield of the F-150 earning him a $500 college scholarship and $500 for his home team.

Bert Culbreth, owner of Gilbert Ford and OHS baseball alumnus, said, “I couldn’t be more excited for Orlando. Hitting a homerun is always exciting but for a scholarship to come with it makes it that much better. I can’t wait for more kids to ‘bust the windshield’.” “While baseball and other sports may only be considered ‘games,’ they’re proven to help kids develop invaluable skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while also bringing families and communities together. We’re proud to support youth activities like this one.” said J.D. Mixon, Director of Operations for the Gilbert Family of Companies.

For additional comments, please reach out to J.D. Mixon, Director of Operations at the Gilbert Family of Companies (863-824-3600), or Eric Kindell, OHS Baseball Coach (863-634-9033).

J.D. Mixon
Gilbert Ford
+1 863-824-3600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Okeechobee Baseball Player Hits Homerun: Awarded $500 College Scholarship

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.