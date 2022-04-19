Bandicam releases a new version that allows users to change Facecam shapes and show the countdown timer before recording

Show Circle Facecam and Countdown Timer

IRVINE, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam is a screen recorder program that is used extensively by people for different purposes.

Bandicam has come up with an all new version of their software with new features and functionalities. The latest version will allow people to change Facecam shapes, as well as show the countdown timer before recording.

Zun, a manager at Bandicam, said, “Many people use Bandicam for screen recording because of its simplicity and many advanced features. This latest version is useful for anyone making advanced video tutorials. Bandicam will continue to be updated to meet the expectations of users with new technologies.”

With the latest update, users will be able to change the webcam PIP border shape, as it can vary from square to circle and even ellipse; previously, only the square shape was supported. Along with this new update, users can also hide the main window while the software is actively recording the screen. Additionally, when setting the countdown timer, users can now set a reverse timer of ten seconds, instead of counting down from three to one. These are great features for making advanced video tutorials.

These new changes for Facecam shape shifting and timer countdown are great enhancements to what is already an amazing product. Users should make the most out of their screen recording experience, whether it be for making tutorials or capturing gameplay.

The software has been generating quite a buzz, as shown by its active downloads and well-received responses. Many users have been extremely pleased with the performance of this software. To learn more about the different features of the software and related details, please visit https://www.bandicam.com/free-screen-recorder/

About Bandicam Screen Recorder

Bandicam is one of the latest software that has been helping people record their screens easily and efficiently. It comes packed with several amazing features and serves the right needs for users worldwide. Bandicam’s developers make it a point to incorporate features and updates on a regular basis.

Facecam shape, Countdown timer - Bandicam 5.4.x