TRIBUTE at The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa Announces New Spring Menu
In celebration of spring, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa debuts a trio of seasonal menus at TRIBUTE; the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Available from April 11th onward, the new menus stay true to creating authentic and delicious food inspired by Texas
This new seasonal menu offers authentic flavors from Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico; taking its cues from history while honoring local purveyors.
“When we curated this menu, we knew that highlighting local purveyors needed to be front and center. We think it is important to support our local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen, and we know our guests do, too,” says executive chef Neal Cox. “They make it easy to provide the freshest flavors possible.”
Located on the first floor of The Houstonian Hotel, TRIBUTE boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with views of colorful landscaping and the hotel’s century-old Live Oak tree. Playful chandeliers juxtaposed against the warm tones of wood and marble offer diners luxury and the Texas grandeur The Houstonian is known for. Guests can enjoy plush seating in the main dining space or a private dining experience in the Wine Room, where they will savor an intimate meal under a waterfall of over 4,000 wine bottles.
The latest menu features two fresh salads that honor Texas history. The Stablewood Salad pays homage to the history of the prestigious neighborhood of Stablewood. Located next to The Houstonian, this collection of homes sits on 27 acres of land that was once the family estate of Harry C. Weiss. The salad is served with tomatoes, local greens, cucumbers, olives, fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and a house-made red wine vinaigrette. The Route 71 Stand Salad is named for historic Highway 71, which rolls across the state and is known not only for springtime bluebonnets, but also for roadside vegetable markets and food stands. The salad is served with Texas peaches, strawberries, local greens, pecans, goat cheese, and house-made lavender honey dressing.
Guests looking for heartier fare will enjoy Boudreaux’s Wood-Fired Oysters. The oysters come straight from Prestige Oyster’s company, located just 45 miles south of the hotel, and are served with lemon herb butter, parmesan, and garlic bread. Striped Bass Veracruzana is a new dish offering the taste of Mexico influenced by Spanish and Afro-Cuban cultures. Veracruzana means fish in the style of Veracruz, and this light and flavorful dish combines tomato-chili broth, olives, capers, and peppers, giving it delicious heat and depth.
TRIBUTE has a robust wine menu and a delectable beverage program featuring seasonal cocktails from The Bar. TRIBUTE is open Sunday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. The restaurant offers weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, and a convenient to-go option that makes delicious dining at home easy.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
