TRIBUTE at The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa Announces New Spring Menu

In celebration of spring, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa debuts a trio of seasonal menus at TRIBUTE; the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Available from April 11th onward, the new menus stay true to creating authentic and delicious food inspired by Texas

The Stablewood Salad pays homage to the history of the prestigious neighborhood of Stablewood. Located next to The Houstonian, this collection of homes sits on 27 acres of land that was once the family estate of Harry C. Weiss.