The 2021 Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork Generated Almost $1 Million in Economic Impact for Wood County
The research is especially compelling, given that 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork is right around the corner (May 19-22).
Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork generated approximately $861,634 to Wood County last year, according to a methodology pioneered by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other statistics.
— Christophe Trahan, executive director for the Wood County EDC
“This is the first time we have truly quantified the impact of this prestigious event,” said Christophe Trahan, executive director for the Wood County EDC.
He added that the research is especially compelling, given that 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork is right around the corner (May 19-22). More information on the tournament can be found here.
As for the 2021 event, Trahan led the effort to measure the impact of the event, borrowing from what the TPWD used to measure a similar event almost ten years ago.
While the overall impact is substantial, other statistics about the event were equally impressive. Among them a new tournament record for minutes streamed (18MM) and an all-time record (including Classics) for BassTrakk page views of 2.8MM (Topping the 2017 Houston Classic).
In addition, there were all-time Bassmaster records (including Classics) for social media metrics:
• Impressions: 15.5MM
• Video views: 3.2MM
• Engagement: 800K
• Through five Elite events: 2.3MM unique viewers have watched on FS1 or FS2 (including re-airs)
The continued success of the event should not surprise many, considering that Bassmaster Magazine named Lake Fork last summer as its top choice for the 100 Best Bass Lakes of 2021, and it is easy to see why the event is so impactful.
“Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit,” said Trahan. “The exposure to millions of people, whether in person or through the media, can be a transformative event for our business community.”
One expert agrees.
“The value of hosting events like this one is often grossly underestimated,” said Jennifer Stoll, the principal of Stoll Strategies, which is partnered with the Sports Events and Tourism Association to lead the organization’s research and education initiatives. “Given the plethora of media channels and social engagement in this day and age, cities and counties that host such events can benefit exponentially, simply through exposure to the global community and an influx of visitor spending related to the event.”
A full recap is available for last year’s event here.
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook