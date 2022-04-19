Jennifer Lawson Named President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful®

Jennifer Lawson

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce Jennifer Lawson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. She will assume the role on May 16.

Lawson is currently the Chief Civic Innovation Officer and Corporate Citizenship Leader at Points of Light, an international nonprofit focused on engaging more people and resources in solving social problems through voluntary service. In this role, she handles corporate relationships, leading the recognized center of excellence to build the capacity of the corporate sector for civic engagement. Lawson designed and developed an innovative partnership with business and academia, The Civic 50 ranking of the country’s most civic-minded companies. She is responsible for the growth, funding, and sustainability of networks of more than 400 nonprofits and companies, representing communities in more than 160 locations in 39 countries.

“We were pleasantly overwhelmed by the quality of individuals who were interested in leading Keep America Beautiful into the future,” said Greg Jozwiak, Chair of the Board of Directors for Keep America Beautiful. “The job of the search committee was not an easy one, but Jenny’s experience, enthusiasm, and leadership qualities exemplify what we targeted for the new CEO. We are excited for Jenny to work with the great team, strong affiliate network, and committed board at Keep America Beautiful to reach new heights of positive impact to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities.”

Lawson previously led a global campaign focused on energy efficiency and environmental awareness at the Pew Center on Global Climate Change. She also led sustainability efforts and initiatives as director of the Office of the President at The Nature Conservancy. Her work reflects her deep commitment to and interest in environmental issues, and she has become equally passionate and expert on volunteerism through her work at Points of Light, making her the clear choice to be the new President and CEO for Keep America Beautiful.

“The work of Keep America Beautiful feels freshly aligned with the power of this moment in our journey, as all of us seek new ways to bridge divides, build our communities, and establish new ways to relate to our environment,” said Lawson. “A commitment to shared efforts to build and maintain beautiful places is essential infrastructure for that healthy and vibrant future. I am honored to have the privilege to lead this iconic organization that can deliver that impact at scale.”

Lawson began her career in northern Virginia, focusing on affordable housing advocacy and community development as the founding executive director of the Alliance for Housing Solutions. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia where she studied Philosophy and Mathematics.

About Keep America Beautiful®

At Keep America Beautiful, we want to ensure that beauty is our lasting signature. A leading national nonprofit, Keep America Beautiful inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. We envision a country in which every community is a clean, green, and beautiful place to live. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful provides the expertise, programs, and resources to help people End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 state and community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the support of corporate partners, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. To donate or take action, visit kab.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, or view us on YouTube.

###