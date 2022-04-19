Colossal canvasses take center stage in Palm Beach Modern’s April auction previews

PBMA’s auctioneer Rico Baca speaks with a previewer about the monumental Manolo Valdes painting in their April 23rd sale. The 86” tall work is estimated to sell between $125,000 and $175,000. The 110” tall Mark Flood painting titled “RCA9” draws the eyes of previewers with its saturated color and interesting optical elements. The 18K gold ring has a 3.90-carat diamond surrounded by 3.40 carats of pave diamonds. Lot 253G, estimated at $27,000-35,000, is part of a collection of jewelry from a Boca Raton estate offered in this auction.

“Human for scale” - in collecting art, nothing beats viewing your next acquisition in person.

We want people to come in, to touch and feel things and get excited about them…and to make sure they are getting exactly what they are looking for before they raise a paddle.” — Rico Baca, auctioneer & co-owner of Palm Beach Modern Auctions

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Modern’s auctioneer Rico Baca can tell you a thing or three about the shopping habits of their local clientele, but one stands above the rest: whatever they buy, it needs to be big. Big tables, big vases to go on them, big jewelry, big names…and (debatably) most importantly, big art.

“You need to have a special wall for an 86” piece of art,” says Baca, referring to the Manolo Valdes portrait leading the way in large-scale art in their April 23rd sale. “This is a highly textural work with sophisticated subject matter. Its neutral color palette lends decorative flexibility, but Jacqueline is still going to become the dominant factor in a room.”

The Valdes is not the only work by an acclaimed artist in the sale, just one of the largest. Its rivals in size include a 62” Yaacov Agam 3D Op Art painting estimated at $80,000-$120,000, a 72” David Bates floral still life estimate at $30,000-$50,000, two Cleve Gray abstracts spanning 82” and 65” and largest of all, a 110” contemporary work by Mark Flood.

“Somehow, our regulars just know when there’s something to see,” continues Baca. “We set up previews nearly two weeks early and they were here to browse before marketing even hit. The energy is friendly; we arrange everything in vignettes with chairs around tables, sculptures and vases on display, paintings on the walls, jewelry in lit cases. We want people to come in, to touch and feel things and get excited about them…and to make sure they are getting exactly what they are looking for before they raise a paddle.”

Five days out from the auction, some of the hottest lots include handbags by Hermes, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, several pieces of Pablo Picasso ceramics, two extensive and noteworthy collections of Murano and art glass, a large etching by Afro Basaldella and a Tiffany & Co. sterling silver flatware service for six in the “Audubon” pattern. Like the burlap and metal elements in the Manolo Valdes portrait, variety brings texture and interest to the sale. The same person who bids and wins a Victor Salmones bronze may be a vintage sound system enthusiast who takes home the pair of Jim Winey “Magneplanar” speakers. At the same time, collectors of prints can bid on a Josef Albers’ “Homage to the Square” screenprints, Anish Kapoor’s “Shadow II” portfolio or an Andy Warhol diamond dust print and jewelry lovers have plenty of gold and diamonds at their fingertips.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions is open to the public during live previews and during the auction. Bids are welcome in the audience, by phone or online. Video and FaceTime preview are available for local and global bidders alike who cannot attend in person. For more information, visit www.modernauctions.com or call 561-586-5500.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions offers video preview as a service to clients who cannot view the sale in person.