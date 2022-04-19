Egg Innovations Recognized as Leader in Specialty Eggs and Regenerative Farming
The Launch of Helpful Hens, the First Regeneratively Farmed Eggs, and Egg Innovations’ Eco-Friendly Efforts and Climate Smart Practices Align with Earth Day
Our mission is Chickens. People. Planet. - It’s who we are and what we do, we live it. We are honored to be leading the premium egg category through our commitment to quality and care.”WARSAW, INDIANA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg Innovations is the animal welfare leader providing free range, pasture-raised and organic brown eggs that are the premium alternative to the cage free market. Through their dedication to chicken care and producing quality eggs, Egg Innovations has been honored as the Best Specialty Eggs Producer 2021 – USA and the Innovation Award for Regenerative Farming Practices – USA in the annual Agriculture and Farming Awards presented by New World Report.
— John Brunnquell, President & CEO of Egg Innovations.
“Our mission is Chickens. People. Planet. - It’s who we are and what we do, we live it. We are honored to be leading the premium egg category through our commitment to quality and care of both the hens and the Earth,” shares John Brunnquell, President & CEO of Egg Innovations. “This is a humbling recognition of our efforts in regenerative farming as we are on a journey to be in harmony with nature, one egg at a time. It’s the right thing to do and is a part of our business’ focus on the care and wellbeing of our hens, family farms, employees and the Earth!”
The New World Report Agriculture and Farming Awards are determined through a multi-tier evaluation process. Entrants must be nominated, with successful nominations then evaluated for worthiness to determine the final short list. The finalists are then vetted by a five-member research team to determine the winner.
According to New World Report award management, “Awards are based on merit, not the number of votes received, this process works to ensure that we reward parties based on their excellence in the industry, the quality of their products and their dedication to service, rather than size of the company and their popularity.”
Egg Innovations leads the way in regenerative agriculture practices and the ethical treatment of animals as the world’s leader in 100% Free Range and Pasture-Raised eggs. With more than 50 family farms and thousands of acres of pastureland dedicated to egg-laying hens, Egg Innovations provides premium eggs under the Blue Sky Family Farms and Helpful Hens brands. Additionally, Egg Innovations has been named 2022 Top U.S. Egg Producer as published in Egg Industry, January 2022. For additional information visit https://www.egginnovations.com.
