New EdTech Company Couch Tutors Will Direct Portion of Proceeds to Help Students in Underserved Populations
Couch Tutors will offer one-on-one tutoring for students of all ages, including professional coaching for working adultsCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new for-profit EdTech company, Couch Tutors, will direct one percent of all sales toward helping students in underserved populations around the world.
Couch Tutors plans on launching in the fall of 2022 and the response from educators across the globe has been enthusiastic, according to founder Maher Dabbouseh. He said Couch Tutors has received more than 4,200 applications and “we’ve screened 500 tutors from 60 countries with the ability to deliver high-quality educational solutions in 18 different languages.”
Couch Tutors seeks to provide supplemental learning to students across the globe, including underserved populations. “Many for-profit tutoring platforms operate in specific segments, while we are determined to educate the world, including providing educational equality to underserved populations. Social responsibility is at the core of our values,” Dabbouseh added.
For more than 22 years, Dabbouseh has helped universities in the United States and Middle East grow and he has a comprehensive understanding of the global demand for supplemental learning and university admissions.
Among the services Couch Tutors will offer are:
• Live one-on-one tutoring for students of all ages, including professional coaching for working adults
• Live small study group courses and professional seminars
• Essay editing with a turnaround time of one to three days
• Gift cards for students in financial need
• College search and placement assistance
• Institutional support for schools, universities and government organizations
“Now that students are learning remotely through tablets and iPhones and computers, why not give them the opportunity to connect with the best educators in the world, Everyone has the right to have a good, quality education and, at Couch Tutors, we are driven to deliver such a product to students all over the world,” Dabbouseh said.
Over the past few years, more than 2 billion students have been introduced to online learning and they need supplemental support more than ever. At the same time, schools have been overwhelmed and need supplemental support.
In preparation for its launch, Couch Tutors is currently working on raising funding through the Wefunder platform.
While the global private tutoring market is currently $123 billion, it is expected to rise to $201 billion by 2026, Dabbouseh said. With an ever-rising population, there is increasing need for education and a growing number of schools, colleges and universities. There is a subsequent rise in student admissions across the world and competition and a need to excel is driving the demand of private tutoring.
By region, Dabbouseh said, North America was expected to generate more than $36 billion in private tutoring revenue in 2022. In Europe, it was more than $46 billion, while that number was more than $21 billion in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016.
The launch of the tutoring product will be a priority in the early years of operation. As the business develops a database of students, it will be engaged in a parallel effort to establish supplemental learning contracts with high schools for bulk annual packages.
While the platform gains popularity, it will be a priority to develop relationships with universities in North America. This relationship effort will ultimately evolve into college placement for students and recruitment for universities by year three of operations or at 37,000 users, whichever comes first.
To learn more about Couch Tutors or to make an investment, visit wefunder.com/couchtutors.
