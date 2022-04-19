Heath Consultants Incorporated Celebrates 89 Years of Environmental Stewardship
The company is a leader in natural gas detection technology servicesHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Earth Day approaches, Heath Consultants Incorporated takes a moment to reflect on its 89-year history of environmental stewardship. The company has been instrumental in protecting the environment through proactive natural gas (methane) emissions detection. Its products and field services have helped countless organizations, from production wellhead to burner tip, reduce their impact on the planet. Heath is committed to continuing this tradition for many years to come.
Heath has a long history of providing innovative solutions for natural gas leak detection, dating back to 1933. Its products have ranged from Flame Ionization detectors to today's modern lasers and optical infrared instrumentation. In addition to product development and distribution, Heath also offers leak detection services to help clients identify and fix natural gas leaks – an important service for public safety and environmental protection.
Heath's damage prevention services also play an important role in protecting both the public and the environment. Its underground utility locating and markout services help to ensure that natural gas lines are not disrupted during construction projects. This is vital to ensuring that the public has uninterrupted access to gas service. In addition, these services help to prevent the accidental release of natural gas into the environment. Natural gas is a greenhouse gas and can contribute to climate change, and Heath is committed to minimizing any environmental impact.
"At Heath, we have been working to prevent gas leaks for nearly a century," said a spokesperson for Heath, which is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). "Since 1933, we have been developing and perfecting our gas leak detection technology."
Even though Heath has been doing this work for many years, there is still a lot of misinformation about gas leak detection. It is often considered to be a new technology that has only been developed in the last few years. However, that is not the case.
"We are proud to be able to continue our work in this area," continued the spokesperson. "In celebration of Earth Day, we will be taking a photo of our corporate employees dressed in their annual Earth Day shirts celebrating this special day. We have been celebrating Earth Day for the past 13 years, with a brief hiatus due to COVID-19."
As Heath moves into its third generation of ownership, it continues to expand its products and services with the goal of becoming a safe world leader in utility protection and damage prevention. Through innovation and an active research and development team consisting of engineers and marketing experts, Heath keeps up with the ever-changing market demands to provide state-of-the-art services and products.
For additional information on Heath products or services, visit heathus.com.
Media Relations
Heath
email us here