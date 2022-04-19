Tire (Tyre) Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Tire Market Report

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tire market to reach 2,665 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a volume of 2,268 Million Units in 2021. Tire refers to a thick, ring-shaped rubber component that is utilized for covering the external rim of the wheel. It assists in transferring the vehicle load and ensuring tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. This, in turn, enhances vehicle handling, increases shock absorption, and reduces vibrations. Tires offer additional benefits, such as better mileage, optimized automobile performance and safety, and improved driving experience, due to which it is extensively used in passenger, commercial and electric vehicles (EVs). At present, tires are commercially manufactured using various natural and synthetic materials, including rubber, polyester, and vulcanization accelerator.

The significant expansion in the automotive sector and the increasing production and sales of various passenger and commercial vehicles are primarily driving the tire market growth. Moreover, the implementation of green initiatives by governments of various countries have prompted manufacturers to introduce eco-friendly, rimless, nitrogen-based tires that help lower the rolling resistance and offer better grip. This, in turn, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of innovative designs and technology, such as the use of lightweight elastomers and metals to increase the durability, efficiency, and affordability of the tire, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tire market to reach 2,665 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Yokohama

Hankook

Toyo

Kumho

Breakup by Design:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM Market

Replacement Market

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Light Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Two Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Three Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Season:

All Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

