S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet April 20, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

###