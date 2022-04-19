Travel Neutral launch UK's first carbon-neutral holiday deals website to coincide with Earth Day 2022
Travel Neutral today announced the launch carbon-neutral holiday deals website to coincide with Earth Day.
Going on holiday need not cost the earth, literally.”UNITED KINGDOM , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Neutral today announced the launch of its website and weekly email newsletter which showcases carbon-neutral holiday deals at discounts of up to 60% off. Travel Neutral is the first fully carbon-neutral holiday deals provider in the UK. This launch coincides with Earth Day to purposely support and educate the public to invest in our planet.
Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. The official theme for 2022 is Invest In Our Planet.
Quote from founder Carla Laidler: “Going on holiday need not cost the earth, literally.”
“Our mission is to educate travellers on the carbon footprint their trips create, and to offer them carbon-neutral holidays to top travel destinations, from trusted travel agents and operators, at great prices. We appeal to those who care about the environment but still want to enjoy overseas travel“
Every international holiday featured will have the carbon footprint calculated and the cost of offsetting included in the price. The money will be used to fund carbon-neutralising projects all over the world, many enabling immediate CO2 drawdown effects alongside longer-term tree planting schemes through environmental partner CarbonITe.
Example current live deal:
7 nights 5 star All-Inclusive Luxury Mauritius
£1389pp - saving 60%
Includes: room upgrade, free massage and 6 tonnes of carbon offset
More detail: https://bit.ly/3Ol2p5E
Features of Travel Neutral include:
Free to subscribe
Largest & fastest growing travel deals newsletter for the planet-conscious traveller
Savings of up to 60% on all deals advertised
Eco- friendly holidays to places you actually want to visit
For more information and to sign up, please visit www.travelneutral.co.uk
About Travel Neutral:
Travel Neutral is a new kind of travel deals newsletter straight to your inbox weekly. One where you can be assured the offers featured are designed to protect the planet as well as your purse. The holidays chosen are not only great value for money, the carbon footprint created by your trip is offset at no extra charge to you. Now everyone can travel responsibly!
Travel Neutral is an idea born out of love for travel, love for a bargain and love for our planet. Our mission to shake up the travel industry, educate UK travellers and offer the best green travel deals without costing the earth (literally).
When you sign up for our newsletter you will receive a weekly email, packed with competitively priced holidays to places you actually want to go to, and the cost for carbon offsetting for those trips will be included in the price you see.
