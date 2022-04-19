The new couples-only Amanti Hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, welcomes its first guests on 14 May 2022

Leisure at the Amanti, MadeForTwo Hotels, Ayia Napa, Cyprus Immenso Rooftop Restaurant at the Amanti, MadeForTwo Hotels in Ayia Napa, Cyprus Evera Outdoor Pool at the Amanti, MadeForTwo Hotels in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. A secluded outdoor pool with jetsets and spa-type features, ideal for couples to enjoy leisure together in paradise..

As Cyprus travel restrictions have now been lifted, the five-star hotel is celebrating its opening with special treats.

Togetherness is the essence of our brand, and it initiates everything we do. We’ve created a unique haven for couples, custom-designed so guests can completely relax, recharge and reconnect.” — Erik Evripidou

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After its successful launch of the Amavi in Paphos under the MadeForTwo Hotels brand, Kanika Hotels & Resorts is happy to announce the official opening of the Amanti , its second hotel under the same couples-only brand. The new five-star hotel is located in the heart of the Ayia Napa resort in Cyprus.The MadeForTwo Hotels brand was developed by the established Kanika Hotels & Resorts in response to a clear demand from couples seeking to experience a uniquely relaxing holiday in a tranquil and purpose-designed retreat for couples only. Right from the start, the market welcomed the new brand with overwhelming enthusiasm.Kanika Hotels & Resorts Chief Commercial Officer, Erik Evripidou, says “Togetherness is the essence of our brand, and it initiates everything we do. We’ve created a unique haven for couples, custom-designed so guests can completely relax, recharge and reconnect.”It is worth noting here that just this week, the Cyprus government announced the lifting of even more restrictions, that were imposed due to Covid-19 by abolishing the categorization of countries and the Cyprus Flight Pass requirement.An ideal locationDiscover the new five-star Amanti Hotel, and experience a uniquely relaxing holiday in a tranquil and purpose-designed retreat for couples only. Perfectly positioned in a prime location within walking distance from the Ayia Napa cosmopolitan centre and the beautiful Blue flag-awarded Pantachou sandy beach, the Amanti Hotel offers you the best of both worlds: a quiet escape in a central location!Feel & look of the Amanti HotelThe Amanti Hotel is Ayia Napa’s new architectural landmark, marked by the grandeur of high ceilings, rooftop restaurants, inspiring courtyards and elegant leisure facilities with striking design details inspired by nature’s most precious elements: light, air, water and the surrounding landscape. A sheltered holiday retreat in the heart of Ayia Napa!The MadeForTwo Hotels brand includes Half-Board Premium gastronomy with every stay. This innovative culinary experience for couples features a diverse culinary journey developed by Kanika’s award-winning team of Executive Chefs and Sommeliers in close collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser.About Kanika Hotels & ResortsKanika Hotels & Resorts is a member of the Kanika Group of Companies. With a history dating back to 1975, it ranks among the most established hotel groups in Cyprus. Over the past five years, Kanika Hotels & Resorts has earned more than 200 prestigious industry awards across its hotels and resorts: Alexander the Great Beach Hotel, Paphos; Amavi Hotel, Paphos; Olympic Lagoon Resorts, Paphos; Olympic Lagoon Resorts, Ayia Napa.For additional information or reservations, visit kanikahotels.com

