Projects for the construction of educational and cultural facilities considered

UZBEKISTAN, April 18 - On April 18, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of construction projects.

As is known, by the resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of June 23, 2021, the New Uzbekistan University was founded. The resolution defines the tasks of allocating a land plot for the university, the development and construction of a modern educational campus with the involvement of foreign specialists.

This project was considered during the presentation. It was noted that 30 hectares of land have been allocated for the university along Durmon Yuli Street in Tashkent’s Mirzo Ulugbek district. The project of the complex was developed jointly with Turkey’s Outdoor Factory. It provides for the construction of academic buildings for 5 faculties, an administrative building, a dormitory for teachers and students, a canteen, a library, a laboratory, a sports palace, and a stadium.

Currently, the Presidential School is located in this district. In the future, the Agency of Presidential Educational Institutions will also be located here. Thus, an integrated educational complex will appear here.

The Head of the state instructed to carry out the construction work efficiently, to reflect the activities and legacy of our great scientists in the academic buildings, and to create comfortable conditions for the study and movement of young people.

A project for the reconstruction of state museums was also presented. It is planned to improve the internal conditions and technical equipment of the buildings, while preserving their architectural appearance and historical value. Based on the experience of world-famous museums, the project takes into account the features of increasing the visibility of exhibits, the safety of storing historical artifacts and creating amenities for visitors. As a result of this work, the exposition area of museums will expand and their attractiveness to residents and tourists will increase.

A project for the construction of an aquapark on the territory of the Technopark in Yashnabad district was also considered. The facility is planned to be built on the territory of currently unused 4.5 hectares of land and one building with the involvement of foreign direct investment. There will be indoor and outdoor pools, water attractions, restaurants, and playgrounds.

The implementation of the Yashil Makon (Green Space) national project continues in Uzbekistan. The goals of the project correspond to the plans to create a Flower Garden on the territory of the Astronomy Park in Yunusabad district. The garden will become another step in the process of creating conditions for cultural recreation of the population and improving the ecology of the capital.

Measures for improving the intercity road infrastructure were also discussed during the presentation. In particular, the project of expanding the highway between Pap district and the city of Namangan was considered.

The President noted the need for taking into account the relief of the region and giving priority to the convenience and safety of traffic.

Source: UzA