Mann Eye Institute Expands EverTears Innovative Dry Eye Treatment After Extensive Evaluation

An industry leader in dry eye treatment has partnered with an innovative medical device start-ups in providing an effective treatment for dry eyes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced today that the Mann Eye Institute partnered with the company to evaluate EverTears, the world’s first combination self-heating eye compress and pre-moistened cleaning pad.

Carl Sweat, co-founder of ThermaMEDx, shared that EverTears is designed to provide a convenient, affordable OTC dry eye solution that delivers the precise, controlled heat and eyelid cleaning found in several in-office treatments. EverTears leverages patented technology developed by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon, to not only provide relief of dry eye symptoms, but also help restore the eyes’ natural tear film when used as directed.

Mann Eye Institute is the premier provider of LASIK eye surgery, dry eye treatment and general eye care in the greater Houston area and one of the largest private eye care practices in Texas.

Mann Eye Institute CEO and Executive Director Dr. Dana Ondrias explained that providing innovative eye care has long been a key element of the organization’s mission, “Just as our founder, Dr. Mike Mann, was one of the first doctors in America to perform refractive surgery in 1981, our dedicated staff embraces innovative solutions that advance patient care.” She added, “Our doctors and staff began administering EverTears treatment for dry eye patients late last year and we’ve been pleased with both patient feedback and improvement in their underlying MGD.” Based on the test results, Mann Eye Institute is expanding EverTears across other Texas locations as standard of care for dry eye disease treatment.

ThermaMEDx co-founder Ben Nobles was particularly enthusiastic about the expansion plans, saying “Texas is the epicenter of dry eye disease in America and innovative organizations like Mann Eye Institute are at the forefront of bringing the latest technologies to their patients. We are committed to support the implementation of EverTears as the best treatment for dry eyes related to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).”

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) available for at-home use.

