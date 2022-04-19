Rice Bran Oil Manufacturing Plant Project Report 2022: Industry Trends, Business Plan 2027 – Syndicated Analytics

Rice Bran Oil Manufacturing Plant Project Report

The global rice bran oil market is primarily being driven by the rising demand for edible oils supported by the expanding food and beverage industry.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rice bran oil is extracted from the outer layer of rice grains, called rice husk or chaff. It has a high smoke point and is rich in several nutrients such as vitamins E and K and poly- and monounsaturated fatty acids. It is known to help in maintaining low cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as managing blood sugar. As a result, rice bran oil is widely used for cooking applications in the south and east Asian countries such as India, Japan and China.

The global rice bran oil market is primarily being driven by the rising demand for edible oils supported by the expanding food and beverage industry. The demand is further encouraged by inflating income levels and rising health consciousness among consumers. Individuals are switching toward plant-based sources of unsaturated fats, such as rice bran oil, on account of the associated health benefits. Moreover, rice bran oil is finding applications in the personal care and pharmaceuticals industries in the production of soaps, moisturizers, body lotions and hair care products, which is further stimulating the growth of the market.

The project reports rice bran oil the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

Syndicated Analytics' latest report titled “Rice Bran Oil Project Report: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2022-2027” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the rice bran oil industry in any manner.

