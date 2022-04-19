Submit Release
CDC mask order for public transportation hubs will not be enforced at State Airports

Posted on Apr 18, 2022 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – Following the court decision issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Biden Administration officials have advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time. This means wearing masks on airport property is no longer required.

Federal agencies are reviewing the decision and will provide future guidance so there may be further updates. In the meantime, the CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

