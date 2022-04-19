Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,500 in the last 365 days.

Hawai‘i Department of Health approves reopening of Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina

Posted on Apr 18, 2022 in Newsroom

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant, located at 1312 Front Street, received a red placard on April 4, 2022 and was immediately closed. Follow-up inspections conducted on April 6 and 12 found that critical violations were corrected.

The food establishment was advised to continue weekly pest treatments and monitor pest activity in the establishment for two months.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.    

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

#  #  #

PDF: Hawaii Department of Health approves reopening of Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina

You just read:

Hawai‘i Department of Health approves reopening of Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.