Hawai‘i Department of Health approves reopening of Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina

Posted on Apr 18, 2022 in Newsroom

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant, located at 1312 Front Street, received a red placard on April 4, 2022 and was immediately closed. Follow-up inspections conducted on April 6 and 12 found that critical violations were corrected.

The food establishment was advised to continue weekly pest treatments and monitor pest activity in the establishment for two months.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

# # #

PDF: Hawaii Department of Health approves reopening of Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina