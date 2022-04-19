2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Last Crusader: Attack of the Goblins
Travel With Us in this Unknown Fantasy World of the Goblins and other Unknown Enemies
The Last Crusader by Jeffrey Loefer is a short but sweet book that can easily be turned into a fantasy favorite in the reading world!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jeffrey Loefer will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Last Crusader: Attack of the Goblins. It is an action fantasy book about a crusader guild in preparation for the time of year the goblin menace will appear. All of the members of the crusader guild believe they are ready for any attacks from the goblins. However, they learned that the goblins have bigger plans and shall attack with a large force. Their intention is a war to clear the lands of human presence. While the goblins are in pursuit, the scouts realize they must warn the guild members and citizens of the nearby place.
— Amazon Customer Review
“Loefer’s fantasy novella is a quick, easy read at approximately 77 pages. It features many fantasy tropes, including an evil horde and “the chosen ones.” The writing is centered on the action scenes. These scenes are orchestrated in the manner one would imagine coming from a teenaged Dungeons and Dragons gaming session, including back-flips, slam attacks, beheadings, and sudden, mystical powers.”
— Reviewed by Mark Heisey, US Review of Books
“The Last Crusader by Jeffrey Loefer is a short but sweet book that can easily be turned into a fantasy favorite in the reading world! Jeffrey Loefer is a new author but has done a great job with this read. I really hope to see more from him... This is the perfect length book to read while you are killing time, or simply if you only have a short amount of time to read something unique...”
— Amazon Customer Review
The Last Crusader: Attack of the GoblinsWritten by: Jeffrey Loefer
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other