2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Bruised Purple Hearts: Ghosts of the USA
A few days after Mother had died and been buried in her hometown cemetery in Alabama, her spirit appeared to me at the foot of the bunk bed. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jerry C. Blanton will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Bruised Purple Hearts: Ghosts of the USA. It is a book of military lives in the early sixties of twin brothers Matt and Max Conklin, who graduate from high school amid interesting yet chaotic times that include the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam War, and the rise of feminism, gay rights, and the use of psychedelic drugs. But, they have different views on the issues.
— Excerpt from Bruised Purple Hearts: Ghosts of the USA
In this tale, a young man faces racial prejudice, homophobia, and mindless acceptance of the war as a soldier through the sixties and seventies in the swamps of Florida. “In this historical novel, readers are transported to a turbulent time and place in American history. Juxtaposed with historical events of the sixties and seventies, the book takes readers through the civil rights movement, anti-war demonstrations, the women’s liberation movement, the counterculture's infatuation with psychedelic drug use, and the exploding music scene... Blanton’s narrative masterfully expresses all the angst and uncertainty of the average young person coming of age during this time.”
— Reviewed by Kat Kennedy, US Review of Books
Jerry C. Blanton has taught high school and professor English, managed a bookstore; served as an academic dean, and worked as a copywriter, proofreader, and writer. He has written more than thirty books that include mysteries, short story collections, science fiction novels, and poetry. Blanton has three children and currently resides in Homestead, Florida.
Bruised Purple Hearts: Ghosts of the USA
Written by: Jerry C. Blanton
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other